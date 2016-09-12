Horses help to support people with dementia

People with dementia are being supported at special sessions with horses in a field at Oasby.

A quiet reflections group was held for individuals to enjoy the peaceful outdoor setting, meet a group of horses and make new connections.

A second Equine Assisted Learning programme, which is funded by the Dementia Support Network, has also proved popular.

Tracy Wilson, the Equine Assisted Learning facilitator for the sessions, said: “The feedback has been very positive and we had a lot of fun as well as quiet times.

“Dementia is an umbrella term and there are many different types of dementia, so we would be delighted if people would circulate news about what we do.”

With World Mental Health Day due to be celebrated on October 10, Tracy said the organisation planned to run the sessions again next year.

She added: “We would be very interested in working with people with early onset dementia but we are happy to talk to anyone who may like to know more.”

Any group or organisation interested in attending is invited to email Tracy at tracy.wilson@equineassistedqualifications.com or call her on 07980 783321.