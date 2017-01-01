Lincolnshire hospital patients and the public to help with clinical research

Members of the public and patients are being invited to join a forum to help promote and carry out clinical research in Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Clinical Research Facility (LCRF), part of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), has a patient and public research forum which makes sure that clinical research in Lincolnshire’s hospitals focuses on health improvements which are important to patients and meets their needs.

The LCRF is looking to attract a wide range of people to join the forum with a variety of conditions, particularly patients who have taken part in clinical trials or research as a patient or carer. Forum members can give their views about proposed research areas and on the design and development of projects.

They can also help to increase interest in clinical research in Lincolnshire among the general public and medical staff.

The LCRF has appointed Rose Brown as the forum’s interim chairperson. She is an experienced, retired research nurse whose career spanned 41 years.

Professor Tanweer Ahmed, Director of LCRF said: “The forum is an excellent resource for the Trust and patients to influence future research within our hospitals. Patients and the public can not only influence future research but also guide researchers in the design and delivery of clinical research. It is important that patients and public are involved in any publicly funded research that may have an impact on them.

The LCRF was set up in 2005 to promote and support clinical trials and has teams based in Lincoln, Pilgrim and Grantham hospitals. It has successfully attracted funding to support research in a number of specialities including cancer, diabetes, medicines for children, stroke, dementia and neurodegenerative diseases.

The Trust’s research and development funding has grown from less than £5,000 to more than £1.6 million and the LCRF has won a number of regional and national awards in a number of categories.

If you have been involved in clinical research as a patient or carer and are interested in attending and becoming a member, call 01522 512512 ext 582059 or email rosemary.brown@ulh.nhs.uk