Lincolnshire hospitals trust chairman Dean Fathers to leave in October

The trust which runs Grantham hospital has announced that its chairman is leaving the post after taking on the role last year.

Dean Fathers was appointed chairman of the board of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust in March last year, taking over from Ron Buchanan. When he joined the board, Mr Fathers was chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and continued in his role there. He and his family have lived in Lincolnshire for about 10 years

A statement on the ULHT website says: “We are recruiting a Chair for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT). This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of ULHT by sharing your talents and expertise to help transform the Trust and make a positive difference to your community.”

For more details on the vacancy and the role of chairman go to improvement.nhs.uk/news-alerts/chair-united-lincolnshire-hospitals-nhs-trust/