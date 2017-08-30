Man airlifted to hospital following cardiac arrest at Barkston Heath event

A man suffered a cardiac arrest during a flying event at Barkston Heath at the weekend.

Emergency services, including the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, were called to the RAF site on Sunday, during the British Model Flying Association Power National Championships.

The man, aged in his 60s, was airlifted to Lincoln County Hospital. His condition was not known at the time of going to press.

The incident was one of seven medical emergencies attended by the ambucopter over the bank holiday weekend, four of which were cardiac arrests.

Air ambulance CEO Karen Jobling said: “It’s been an incredibly busy holiday weekend for our crew. So far this year, 34 per cent of missions undertaken by our ambucopter have been to medical emergencies, of which the largest number is cardiac arrests.

“Across the UK, more than 30,000 cardiac arrests take place away from a hospital each year. The speed at which the ambucopter can deliver an advanced critical care team to the patient and, in turn, transfer them directly to a specialist medical centre for treatment really can mean the difference between life and death for some patients.”