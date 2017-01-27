Mental health ward in Grantham rated among best

A mental health rehabilitation ward in Grantham has been granted the greatest level of accreditation for its continuing high quality of care.

Ashley House, in Beacon Lane, is among five wards to have been reaccredited with AIMS (Adult Inpatient Mental Health services) – a national certificate of excellence from the Royal College of Psychiatry.

Vales, Fens and Wolds wards at Discovery House in Lincoln, and Maple Lodge in Boston were also awarded. All five wards are run by the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT).

In order to gain the accreditation, trust services must be able to provide evidence that they are meeting strict guidelines set out by the national governing body, which is entrusted with assessing inpatient mental health wards across the country. The programme also includes both self and peer review as part of a comprehensive assessment period, which analyses a service’s ability to focus on excellence, while ensuring it remains user-centred.

Service manager for rehabilitation services Donna Bradford said: “In order to gain accreditation you have to go through a rigorous review process. It is certainly not easy to gain accreditation and a lot of hard work goes into it.

“The accolade is a reflection of the passion and dedication all our staff demonstrate on a daily-basis in ensuring our patients have the confidence to live happy, healthy lives.”

AIMS accreditation initially lasts for two years, and following further review, an additional four years can be granted.

The Care Quality Commission – the independent regulator of health and social care in England – uses the accreditation status of AIMS as one of the sources of information used in its annual review of all the trust’s services.

The accreditation further highlights that the people of Lincolnshire have access to some of the best mental health care in the country.

Anita Lewin, interim divisional manager for adult inpatient mental health services, said: “We are extremely proud that the Royal College of Psychiatry has acknowledged we deliver the highest quality of care for our patients.

“We hope to share this best practice and ensure all our services continue to focus on providing an excellent service for the people of Lincolnshire.”