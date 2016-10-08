New £650,000 energy centre is opened at Grantham Hospital

A new energy centre has been opened at Grantham Hospital at a cost of £650,000.

The centre was opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, yesterday, in the presence of hospital staff, the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Linda Wootten, and the chairman of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Professor Dean Fathers.

Chairman of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Prof Dean Fathers shakes hands with the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis after the official opening of the new energy centre at Grantham Hospital.

The centre will provide the hospital with improved heating and hot water facilities following works that involved the replacement of temporary boilers with three new condensing boilers and the laying of new pipework around the hospital.

The old boiler room at the hospital was put out of action when an electrical fault caused a fire there in August 2013.

At the opening Prof Fathers said: “This is a symbol of our commitment to the environment. It will reduce the energy demand on this site by about 25 per cent which in crude terms means we are putting about 2,000 less tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.”

Before unveiling a plaque at the ceremony, the Lord Lieutenant said he was glad to be in Grantham where his grandfather attended the King’s School.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, is shown the new energy centre at Grantham Hospital by Facilities Manager Ian Hayden.

The £650,000 investment coincides with the launch of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Sustainable Development Management Plan (SDMP) which outlines how the Trust is working towards being more sustainable and energy efficient. The Trust says it is already one of the best performers in the country for reducing its carbon footprint, with a reduction of 13 per cent from 2010 to 2015, compared to the national target of 10 per cent for NHS organisations.

The new energy centre at Grantham Hospital.