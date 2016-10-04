New £650,000 energy centre to open at Grantham Hospital

A new £650,000 hyper-efficient energy centre is set to be opened at Grantham hospital.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, will officially open the hospital’s new energy centre on Friday.

The centre will provide the hospital with improved heating and hot water facilities following works that involved the replacement of temporary boilers with three new condensing boilers and the laying of new pipework around the hospital.

This £650,000 investment coincides with the launch of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Sustainable Development Management Plan (SDMP) which outlines how the Trust is working towards being more sustainable and energy efficient.

The Trust says it is already one of the best performers in the country for reducing its carbon footprint, with a reduction of 13 per cent from 2010 to 2015, compared to the national target of 10 per cent for NHS organisations.

Paul Boocock, Director of Estates and Facilities at ULHT, said: “This is an exciting step forward for us in providing our services more efficiently and at reduced cost and is a significant investment in Grantham hospital. While we have always performed very well in terms of low carbon emissions, taking advantage of the latest technology and investing in our infrastructure into the future will help make further reductions and keep us at the leading edge. We have much more work planned in the future and this is a key milestone on our sustainability journey.”

Kier partnership director, Dan Maher, said: “We are delighted to have been involved in vital works to provide outstanding new healthcare facilities for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and those using the services of Grantham and District Hospital.

“The new energy centre will help support the hospital in meeting energy targets and reducing running costs, as well as providing an improved and efficient heating and hot water service to the hospital and service users.”

The centre will be opened on Friday, October 7, at 2.30pm.