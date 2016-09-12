New consultant starts at Grantham Hospital

A new rehabilitation consultant has been appointed to treat patients at Grantham Hospital.

Vicki Williams will work at clinics across the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which also includes Lincoln County and Pilgrim, Boston, hospitals.

Her work will also involve home visits, predominantly in the Grantham area.

Originally from Barbados, 36-year-old Vicki moved to the UK in 2003. She has worked in hospitals in Wales, London, the North East and Manchester before settling down in Lincolnshire.

Vicki will be looking after patients with brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, spinal cord injuries and those who have suffered major trauma.

Her work focuses around the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation management of people with disabling medical conditions.

She said: “It’s a team-based and holistic approach which really centres on the patient and their needs. For some people their goal might be to go back to work, for another it might be to play golf again.

“We work with the patient to set the pace and their goals and it feels a lot more like a partnership. It’s about how the treatment affects their whole life and their family. You really get to know the patient and aspects of their life.”