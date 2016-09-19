Out of hours service for minor injuries opens at Grantham Hospital

A minor injuries service will start this evening (Monday) at Grantham Hospital.

Anybody needing urgent treatment for minor injuries will be able to access care through the Enhanced Primary Care Out of Hours Service. The service, run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), will run from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, seven days a week, while the A&E department remains closed overnight.

The minor injuries service will be based in the Kingfisher Suite at Grantham Hospital and patients will be able to attend without an appointment. The existing out of hours service will continue to operate as normal for patients with minor illnesses, with appointments accessed via 111 from 6.30pm until 8am.

The Enhanced Primary Care Out of Hours Service can treat patients without an appointment for:

cuts, grazes and lacerations (but not very deep cuts that will not stop bleeding)

minor scalds and burns

strains, sprains and suspected fractures

bites and stings

ear and throat infections

minor skin infections/rashes

minor eye conditions/infections.

The service cannot help patients with:

head injuries with loss of consciousness

road traffic injuries

overdose of drugs or drinking of chemicals

severe allergic reactions

impacted foreign bodies

doctor’s certificates

repeat prescriptions.

Andrew Morgan, Chief Executive of LCHS, said: “We have been working closely with the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Lincolnshire County Council and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) to explore what we could do further to provide services for patients in Grantham during the evenings.

“LCHS already provides a wide range of urgent care services in Lincolnshire, including the existing countywide Out of Hours service. This enhanced service will be able to treat patients for minor injuries without an appointment but does not replace the A&E department at Grantham Hospital.

“If anyone is unsure about which service they should access and it is not a 999 emergency, but someone needs medical help fast, they should call 111.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust closed Grantham A&E for three months from August 17 between 6.30pm and 9am to transfer staff to Boston and Lincoln hospitals where it says there is a staffing crisis. It has given no guarantees that A&E will reopen fully after the three month period.