Preparations for second Grantham A&E protest march as more than 30,000 sign petitions

Make sure the date of the second A&E protest march in Grantham – Saturday, October 29 – is in your diary.

Following on from a protest march in early September, in which 3,000 people took part, a second march will take place through Grantham to the hospital, this time organised by SOS Grantham Hospital.

The campaign group says more than 30,000 people have signed online and paper petitions demanding that full 24-hour A&E services are restored.

Charmaine Morgan, chairman of SOS Grantham Hospital, says up to 4,000 people may take part in the march to the hospital. If more attend, the march may finish in Wyndham Park as there is not enough room at the hospital entrance for a larger number.

Coun Morgan says the campaign group is still looking at a number of options, including legal action.

She said: “We are exploring the possibility, in addition to the ombudsman case, of seeking police/CPS action given ULHT board members have repeatedly downplayed the role of Grantham A&E in a bid to obtain its closure/long-term downgrade. In order to proceed there must be sufficient weight of evidence that they acted ‘wilfully’. As instructed by the police, we are seeking initial legal advice.

“Strategically, we need to identify if such action would impede on our plans to go to the ombudsman. If so this will require more consideration so we take the route most likely to result in our A&E being re-opened and remaining open.”

Coun Morgan is asking for volunteers to help with marshalling the route of the march. If anbody would like to help they should contact her on 01476 574748 or 07398 156296. The group is also asking for help from anybody who can help provide a large battery-operated megaphone to be used by speakers at the march.

Coun Morgan is planning a trip to London with the petitions after November 17 when the three-month period of A&E closure has finished. She says Mr Boles has promised to be help with delivering the petitions to 10 Downing Street.

ULHT does not promise that it will be able to open A&E at night on this date and may extend the closure.