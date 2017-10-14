Slideshow: Hundreds march through Grantham in ‘NHS Uprising’ demonstration in support of A&E and hospital services

Campaigners called for the full reinstatement of Grantham’s A&E unit today when they led a march through the town centre.

Hundreds of demonstrators took part in the fourth march through the town since the A&E unit was closed overnight in August last year. Campaign group Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire arranged the event.

Marchers take part in the NHS Uprising event through Grantham.

They gathered on St Peter’s Hill and marched along the High Street behind an ‘NHS Uprising’ banner. This was the third NHS Uprising event following others in Lincoln and Louth in support of local health services under threat.

The demonstration made its way to Wyndham Park where a number of speakers addressed the marchers. Speakers included former Grantham A&E nurse Paul Lewis, Steven Carne of 999 Call for the NHS, Julie Speed of Fighting 4 Louth Hospital, Tracey Harrison, a campaigner from Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, and Richard Buckwell, chair of Nottinghamshire Keep Our NHS Public.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, introduced the speakers and told the marchers to keep on fighting for their health services otherwise they would be lost. She said the campaign would have more of a presence in Grantham from now on with campaigners on the streets fighting to save hospital services.