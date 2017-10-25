Support group’s thoughtful gift to Grantham Hospital

Patients undergoing treatment will benefit from a thoughtful donation to a ward at Grantham Hospital.

Reclining chairs and an information stand have been donated by the local Crohn’s and colitis support group to the day ward at Grantham for those patients receiving transfusions and treatment for the disease.

The area on the ward also has a dedicated stand providing helpful guides and information about their conditions as well as contact details for support groups and where to go for advice.

Rachel Ryder, interim matron for surgery said: “This is a great help to the ward as it means patients can receive their treatment closer to home and provide them with continuity of care.”

Sharon Williams, a local colitis patient and member of the local support group, said: “I started my treatment a year ago and thought that these would be a great addition to help free up the beds we were using and raise awareness of the condition.”