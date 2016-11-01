‘The gloves are off’ says Grantham A&E campaigner

Campaigners are not giving up the fight for the restoration of a 24/7 A&E in Grantham, despite the news this morning (Tuesday) that the department will remain closed for at least a further three months.

Campaigner Sarah Stock, a member of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, was at the ULHT board meeting today where it was announced that the department will remain closed until at least February, maybe March.

Speaking afterwards, Sarah, a nurse who lives in Billingborough, told the Journal: “I’m not surprised.

“At the end of the day, we are going back to Grantham with nothing, but I’m ready for the fight.

“The fight continues – the gloves are off.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust released a statement immediately after the discussion about the short-term future of the emergency unit. Click here to read it in full.