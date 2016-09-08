Trio to cycle to Lincoln hospital and back in support of Grantham A&E legal campaign

A cycle ride to Lincoln hospital and back will take place next week to raise funds for a legal case against the trust which has closed Grantham A&E overnight.

Ride organiser Elvis Stooke will be joined by Guy Haws and Jody Leitch on Saturday, September 17, as they set off at 10am from Grantham Hospital on the 56-mile round trip.

The sponsored ride will raise money for a legal case which campaigners have started against United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust which has closed the A&E department between 6.30pm and 9am every night for at least three months. Campaigners say the closure is unlawful because there was no consultation before the decision was made.

Mr Stooke said: “It’s all about highlighting the effect of shutting A&E at night and showing the distances involved in getting people to the next nearest A&E. It’s a long way to go and we are coming up to winter which will make the journey even more difficult.”

Sponsorship forms are available in the Goose at the Bank pub and other businesses in town. Anybody who wishes to sponsor the riders can also contact Mr Stooke by going to www.facebook.com/elvis.stooke

The riders would also like businesses to support them.

They hope to return to Grantham Hospital by 4pm and would like supporters of the A&E to welcome them there.