Video: ‘Carols by candlelight’ outside Grantham A&E

Carol singers gathered outside Grantham Hospital’s A&E department on Christmas Eve in a show of support for the hospital.

The event was organised by Maureen Malone who wanted to do something to boost the morale of staff affected by the overnight closure of the emergency department by hospital bosses back in August.

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.

Musicians John and Debbie Duncan acocmpanied the singing.

Speaking after the event, Maureen said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to all who attended ‘carols by candlelight’ outside Grantham Hospital – a wonderful turnout. My apologies for my awful singing.

“And a huge thank you to John and Debbie Duncan who have helped with so much in getting this off the ground.”

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.

Carol singing outside Grantham Hospital's A&E department on Christmas Eve.