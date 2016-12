Campaigners fighting for the full restoration of services at Grantham A&E have been in full voice today in St Peter’s Hill.

Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital set up a stall in St Peter’s Hill where hundreds of people signed their petition for the restoration of A&E services and against Sustainability and Transformation Plans which they say will damage health services.

Campaigners of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital were in full voice when they gathered on St Peter's Hill.

Drivers tooted their horns in support of the campaign as they went past.