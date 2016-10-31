Video: ‘Keep on fighting’ says poorly Grantham MP Nick Boles through message read out at rally

After receiving the terrible news last week that he has a cancer of the head, Grantham MP Nick Boles was unable to attend Saturday’s protest march.

Instead, he asked Newark MP Rob Jenrick to attend on his behalf and read out a message at the rally which followed the march through Grantham.

Protest march through Grantham to highlight the closure of the A&E department at Grantham Hospital. Newark MP Robert Jenrick

In it, Mr Boles: “Getting our A&E open 24 hours a day is still my top priority as your Member of Parliament for Grantham – it’s equally top with getting rid of this bl**dy tumour that’s appeared in my head.”

He added: “I look forward to celebrating with you the re-opening of A&E, from my sick bed if necessary, and visiting, in due course, our precious, precious hospital and its wonderful staff, who it has been my pleasure to get to know in the last six-and-a-half years as your MP, as soon as I’m cancer-free.

“Keep on fighting. Fight the good fight. You are doing an amazing job. I know your efforts will be rewarded in the end.”

The rally followed a protest march through Grantham, against the closure forced on Grantham Hospital’s A&E unit by ULHT. The trust closed the unit between 6.30pm and 9am daily on August 17 because of a shortage of staff at the A&Es in Boston and Lincoln.

It claims the move is only temporary but has given no assurance that Grantham A&E will reopen on November 17.