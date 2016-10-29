Video: Protesters unite in march through Grantham against A&E cuts

The message to hospital bosses could not have been clearer today (Saturday) as several thousand people surged through Grantham’s town centre.

Campaigners believe that this, the second protest march against cuts to Grantham’s A&E service, was the largest gathering of protesters yet.

Protesters march down Grantham's High Street.

Chanting ‘No ifs, no buts, no A&E cuts’ as they went, the crowd marched from the St Peter’s Hill green along High Street, Watergate, Brook Street and Manthorpe Road, to the front of Grantham Hospital, where a rally was then held.

Speakers included SOS Grantham Hospital chairman Charmaine Morgan, Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaigners Jody Clark and Melissa Darcey, Coun Ray Wootten, former A&E nurse manager Paul Lewis and Newark MP Rob Jenrick on behalf of Grantham MP Nick Boles, who this week announced he has been diagnosed with a cancer of the head.

The protest is against the closure forced on Grantham Hospital’s A&E unit by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT). The trust closed the unit between 6.30pm and 9am daily on August 17 because of a shortage of staff at the A&Es in Boston and Grantham. It claims the move is only temporary but has given no assurance that Grantham A&E will reopen on November 17.