VIDEO: Protesters urged to keep putting pressure on hospital bosses to keep A&E open

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

About 3,000 protesters took part in a protest march today to the hospital where they were urged to keep up the pressure on bosses to re-open A&E 24 hours a day.

Councillor Ian Selby told the crowd that ‘war had been declared’ on United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust which has closed the A&E department overnight for three months to transfer staff to other hospitals at Boston and Lincoln.

People protest outside Grantham hospital at the closure of A&E overnight.

Coun Charmaine Morgan, chairman of SOS Grantham Hospital, told the protesters that this was the fourth time people had had to fight for their A&E in Grantham. She said so far 14,000 people had signed an on-line petition to keep it open and another 4,000 has recently signed hard copies.

Thousands took part in the march which started in St Peter’s Hill at noon and made its way down the High Street and on to the hospital where the crowd was also addressed by Grantham MP Nick Boles and Jody Clark, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, which organised the protest.