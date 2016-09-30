We talk to new nurses recruited to Grantham Hospital

The latest cohort of 32 nurses have begun working on the wards at Grantham and Boston hospitals – and we have been along to meet a couple of the fresh faces who will be treating patients here in Grantham.

The new arrivals are part of a 100-nurse recruitment to join the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), with the other 68 heading to the wards at Lincoln.

Lorraine Coates

Of the 32, 22 will begin working at Boston Pilgrim and the other 10 will head to Grantham.

Di Bradley, clinical education nurse, praised the recruits as ‘enthusiastic’ and said: “The group dynamics are great and they have all made fantastic progress.”

The new staff have now undertaken a period of induction into the trust and will continue to recieve training from their peers as they settle into their roles. As well as their training, many of the nurses have already done placements on wards or in healthcare services across the county.

A spokesman for ULHT said that to get 100 nurses into the trust was ‘big news’, especially as prior to their joining there were 300 vacancies.

Katy Wilks

** Lorraine Coates said she had always known she had wanted to work for ULHT right from the beginning and felt she could now make her sister proud.

She praised the training she had received and said she had made lots of lifelong friends.

She had applied for her job directly, rather than through the NHS’s ‘generic’ jobs process – where staff can apply for work and be told this is where to go.

She said the trust was ‘friendly’.

Lorraine, who aims to treat people with heart problems, described how she had been versed in hospitals from a very young age.

“My sister was very poorly and we were in and out of hospital from quite a young age.

“I thought I’d like doing nursing when they used to do bed corners – and I know how to do a good bed corner,” she joked.

During her life, Lorraine’s sister had to have two kidney transplants, but sadly died nine years ago due to complications.

Lorraine said: “I thought, ‘I can do this now’. I had my family all grown up and I thought I’m going to go to college, do my exams and make her proud.”

** Katy Wilks said she had been spurred on to complete her training to make her daughter proud.

She said she had chosen ULHT to be part of a trust which only a few years ago had received bad reports from the Care Quality Commission but which had upped its game.

Katy, who would like to work in palliative care, said: “To see the changes and the boost in staff morale, to see it from when I first started and where we are now, is brilliant.”

She said that when she left school, she did not really know what she wanted to do.

“I wanted to work with older people when I was little, I got a job at a hospice as admin but I thought I don’t want to be doing this I want to be doing what they’re [the nurses] are doing.”

Katy then had a daughter and when she returned to employment she worked at Asda.

“People were telling my daughter I wouldn’t amount to anything because of where I worked, so I went for it.

“I want to show her you can do something even if it was later in life – you just need to set your mind to it.”