WHAT’S ON: Evening of spirituality and relaxation at Grantham Museum on Friday

A popular evening of spirituality and relaxation returns to Grantham Museum on Friday (September 29) evening.

The Mind, Body, Spirit Evening is now only days away.

Lots of different therapies will be on offer including Reiki, crystal healing, Bowen therapy, reflexology, Indian head massage and back massage.

There will also be a variety of psychic mediums and tarot card readers attending, as well as stalls selling Fairtrade clothing, essential oils, jewellery, rock salt lamps, meditation beads, skincare products and crystals.

It takes place between 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

Entry is £2.50 with proceeds going towards the ongoing upkeep of Grantham Museum.