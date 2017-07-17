Heartfelt appeal for return of Grantham veteran’s war medals

A doting grandson is appealing for the safe return of his late grandfather’s treasured Second World War medals.

Peter Flatters, 37, was given the medals after his grandfather, and former Grantham mayor, Joseph Flatters passed away in 2005, aged 73.

Replicas of Joseph's palestine medal and general service medal.

As Peter worked away a lot, he kept them at his mother’s house in Grantham for safe keeping, but the family were left devastated after they went missing last year. Peter is now appealing to the public after a police investigation did not amount to anything.

He said: “My grandfather was a child during the Second World War but he volunteered to act as a firewatch boy. Just after meeting my grandmother Una when she was 17 and he was 19, he had to complete his mandatory service and spent two years in Egypt as part of the Lincolnshire Regiment, which has since disbanded.”

The young couple married in January 1950 and went on to have two children, Martin and Julie. It wasn’t until much later in his life that Joseph was awarded with the Palestine medal and general service medal.

Joseph was born and bred in Grantham and was well known around town, making a name for himself as a sign manufacturer for Musson Signs before taking it over and renaming it Swift Signs. He also spent a number of years as a councillor before becoming Mayor of Grantham for two terms in 1981.

After listening to his grandfather’s stories as a young boy, Peter followed in his footsteps and joined the military six years ago. He is now a reservist, based in London, and served in Afghanistan from 2015-16.

He added: “The medals have huge sentimental value. They are up there with the watch I received for my 21st birthday and my wedding ring.

“They are very distinctive as they’ve got my grandfather’s surname ‘Flatters’ inscribed on the Palestine one and they might also have his initial ‘J’ and PTE to highlight his private rank, also inscribed. I am hoping that the medals have been kept together.”

Peter is offering a £500 award for anyone with information that leads to their return, adding: “These medals are worth very little to sell but they are priceless to our family.”

Twelve years since his passing, Peter often thinks about his grandfather.

He added: “He was a great man.

“He came from a very modest background and worked so hard for everything that he achieved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01476 541431.