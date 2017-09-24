Help Children’s Fund win £4,000

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is hoping to bag a cash boost from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

The community funding scheme sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to local community projects. The Journal’s registered charity is one of three groups in the area to be shortlisted. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop, up to the end of October. The three stores where votes can be cast are the Tesco Express stores in Barrowby Gate and Harrowby Lane and the store in Sleaford.

If successful, the money will allow the charity to put on a Festival of Excitement next year – a free event which is entirely aimed at children with disabilities and sensory disorders.