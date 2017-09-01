Help Grantham Journal Children’s Fund win a £4,000 grant

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is hoping to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

The community funding scheme sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted – and the Journal’s registered charity is one of them.

Now, we need our readers to help us win the top grant of £4,000 by voting in Tesco stores throughout September and October. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

The three stores in this area where votes can be cast are the Tesco Express stores in Barrowby Gate and Harrowby Lane and the store in Sleaford.

If successful, the money will allow the Children’s Fund to continue to give financial support to parents living in the Grantham area who have a disabled child. It will also mean we can put on another Festival of Excitement next year – a free event which is entirely aimed at children with disabilities and sensory disorders.

The community scheme is run by Tesco in conjunction with Groundwork.