Help Grantham store support breast cancer charities

Colleagues from Asda in Grantham are calling on the local community to help support them in their fund-raising efforts for its Tickled Pink charity campaign, supporting Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

The store has helped to raise thousands of pounds for Tickled Pink in recent years – and customers can help support this year’s fundraising efforts either by making a donation online, or in store, or by purchasing Tickled Pink products available throughout October.

A proud Karen Morrell, of Asda in Grantham, after her head-shave.

As well as fund-raising throughout the October, the store’s community champion Karen Morrell had her head shaved to raise money whilst simultaneously belting out the Christina Aguilera hit ‘Beautiful’ at the top of her lungs.

Karen, who had shoulder length blonde hair and has previously appeared on The X Factor, has already raised over £1,800 from colleagues and customers alike.

She said: “It was amazing, a good day for fund-raising. One lady came up to me at the end, hugged me and told me how she has breast cancer, before thanking me for everything we’re doing – that was quite emotional.

“I’m absolutely fine with losing my hair, especially when I heard last week that every 45 minutes someone dies from breast cancer, that really spurred me on to do it.”

Launched in 1996, Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has raised over £48 million to support breast cancer charities Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

In its 20th anniversary year, the initiative aims to surpass the £50 million mark, with funds helping the to achieve improved care, support and information for anyone affected by the disease as well as progress towards earlier diagnosis, improved treatments and a greater chance of survival for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

For more information on fund-raising in the Grantham area, contact Karen at the store on 01476 581500 or visit http://your.asda.com/tickled-pink