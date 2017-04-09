Search

Heron pictured on Grantham garden fence

A heron photographed by Tina Turner as it landed on her garden fence in Dysart Road, Grantham.

Journal reader Tina Turner sent in this amazing picture of a heron in her back garden.

Tina snapped the large bird after it landed on a fence in the garden in Dysart Road.