Heydour Parish Hall hosts ’20s era jazz quintet

A band which plays jazz from the ’20s era will perform at Heydour Parish Village Hall today (Sunday, January 22).

The After Hours Quintet resurrect the songs, instruments and techniques of an otherwise forgotten era, with an irresistible sense of ease and exuberence. The washboard fidgeting, banjo rolling, horn howling collective of sizzling swingsters have been scorching audiences with their hot jazz on an international scale since 2013.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £6.50 and under-15s £5. Tickets are available on the door which opens at 7pm. The show starts at 7.30pm. There will be a cash bar.