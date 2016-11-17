Historic Stoke Rochford Hotel’s lease for sale

Talks are under way by leaders of the National Union of Teachers to sell its lease in the historic Stoke Rochford Hall hotel near Grantham.

The NUT has been responsible for the grade one listed Victorian hotel, which it has used as its conference and training centre since 1978.

But is says that times have changed and the NUT’s use for the 91-bedroom hotel has reduced.

Now the union is looking to sell its 999 year lease, which it has held for the last 38 years.

The NUT holds the main lease for the hall which is sub let to the Stoke Rochford Management Ltd, which carries out the day to day running of the venue.

It employs 46 staff who will transfer to a new owner, if a sale is agreed, under their existing terms and conditions.

The hall is owned by the Stoke Rochford Estate,

A spokeswoman for the NUT said: “The National Union of Teachers is currently negotiating the sale of its lease on Stoke Rochford.

“The Union’s association with Stoke Rochford began in 1978 when it bought a long lease on the property for use as its central training venue and it has provided many years of excellent service to the Union.

“However, times have changed and now much of the Union’s training is delivered locally or regionally and its use of Stoke Rochford, whilst still significant, has reduced to reflect those changes.

She added: The Union recognises that it has a responsibility to the staff who work at Stoke Rochford and the Union will ensure that proper consultation with staff is carried out as and when they transfer to their new employer.”

The NUT spokeswoman said it was not known when a sale might be completed or who the buyer might be.

However, documents seen by the Grantham Journal indicate a would-be buyer is the Leamington Spa-based Talash Hotels Group.

It states the transfer of the lease could be concluded by November 21.

Talash Hotels managing director Sanjay Kathuria said the company was not in a position to comment.

The current hall dates from 1843 when it was built for Christopher Turnor. The hall was damaged by fire in 2005 and restored by English Heritage at a cost of £12 million.