Hit-and-run A1 biker in bid to trace his rescuers

A man who was knocked off his motorbike in a hit-and-run would like to find the good samaritans that stopped to help him.

Kevin Walker, 48, was riding his bike from his home in Chester to London to visit family last Friday when he was hit by a car on the A1, near Gonerby Moor, Grantham.

Kevin suffered severe bruising to his legs as a result of the collision.

Kevin said: “I was in the slow lane when a car suddenly pulled out from a layby and I smashed straight into the back of it. Although I managed to touch my brake momentarily, I didn’t stand a chance.”

As the car sped off without stopping, Kevin was pinned under his Suzuki 1800 Intruder bike and dragged directly into the path of oncoming vehicles in the fast lane.

Kevin added: “I remember looking up and seeing cars coming towards me. I knew I had to get out of the way quickly, so I managed to crawl to the central reservation. I then felt an an arm around my shoulders as a man came to my side to try and help me up.”

As more motorists stopped to help, Kevin particularly remembers being assisted by an off duty policeman, a paramedic on his way to work, a doctor and a nurse, who between them administered first aid, took witness statements and phoned for an ambulance.

Kevin added: “You couldn’t have written a better script. These four people just happened to be in the right place at the right time to help me.

“I felt very humbled, especially when I started shaking violently from shock and the nurse placed her pink jacket under my head and wrapped her scarf around my neck to keep me warm.”

Kevin was admitted to Peterborough Hospital but was miraculously released the same day with just cuts and bruises.

He is now recovering at home with his family, but is keen to find and thank the four people that stopped to help him a week ago.

He said: “I was shown so much kindness from people that I had never met. They were complete strangers and didn’t have to stop. I am so grateful to them and I would just like the opportunity to thank them properly. I really hope they see this.”

A police spokesperson said: “Incident 194 of 17/11 happened around 1.30pm. A 48-year-old motorcyclist from Cheshire was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision with a black car that failed to stop at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.”