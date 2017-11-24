Ho ho ho-pe to see you at Grantham’s festive event!

Christmas is coming to Grantham on Sunday, when St Peter’s Hill will be transformed for Christmas on the Green and Market.

There is plenty for families to look forward to between 10am and 4.30pm, from a programme of live music and street entertainers (including tap dancing turkeys!), to stalls to browse and tasty treats to tuck into.

Reindeer at Christmas on the Green. Photo: TRP-29-11-2015-649A (3)

A highlight of the day will be the beautiful Winter Wonderland in Abbey Gardens, complete with Santa’s grotto, reindeer and the chance to write a letter to Santa.

There will also be: a marquee selling hot drinks, cakes, mulled wine, mince pies and popcorn; a tombola; vintage fire engines courtesy of Lincolnshire Fire Aid; more than 30 craft and charity stalls on the green and in the Guildhall ballroom; a Toyota car display; ice sculptor; snow globe; birds of prey and an owl display; Christmas market and fun fair; and seasonal refreshments.

But the main event is in the afternoon, when families will gather to sing Christmas carols, followed by the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights and a stunning pyotechnics display.

Christmas on the Green is organised each year by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, which has this year relocated stalls and the traditional funfair from Westgate and Market Place to St Peter’s Hill, where a road closure is in place all day.

Youngsters can go see Santa

Roy Wright, chairman of the events group, said: “A warm welcome awaits you at our new-look Christmas on the Green.

“SKDC and the Grantham Carnival and Events Group have come together to bring an exciting day of fun and happiness designed to leave a strong feeling of community and togetherness

“There will be so much to see and do, ending with carols and a grand pyrotechnics display which I feel sure you will agree will get the Christmas season off to a great start in Grantham.

“A happy and peaceful Christmas to you all.”

Mass carol singing is a highlight

Meanwhile, the council has been busy this week installing lights on the trees on St Peter’s Hill. At the same time, 70 Christmas trees have been put up in Westgate, courtesy of Downtown and Grantham Business Club.

Councillor Nick Robins, cabinet member for retail and visitor economy, said: “The switch-on is the perfect opportunity to encourage everyone to come into town to get into the Christmas spirit and support our local retailers at the same time.

“We’ve been working with Grantham Carnival and Events Group and Grantham Business Club to bring even more Christmas spirit to Grantham this year for residents and visitors to enjoy. It’s been great working together to help make this weekend one to remember and shows what can be achieved when we do that.”

Parking in all council car parks will be free on Sunday and anyone needing help to carry purchases to their car can call on council help, with all traders knowing how to contact SKDC’s dedicated helpers.

Come and meet the Tap Dancing Turkeys!

Panto character Peter Pan and fellow cast members will be helping with the lights switch–on and Coun Robins urges market-goers to book their tickets.

“Our Peter Pan pantomime starts in the Grantham Arts Centre on December 9 and runs through to January 17,” he said.

“Seeing the cast on Sunday will be a reminder to pop into the Guildhall and book your tickets.”

***ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE***

11-11.30am - LDC Dance, Bourne

11.40am-noon - Pantomime preview

12.05-12.30pm - Samba band

12.35-1pm - Grantham School of Dancing

1.10-2.30pm - Premier Cru

2.40-3.15pm - Beth Cresswell’s School of Dance

3.25-4pm - Harrowby Singers

4.15pm - Mass Christmas carol singing, blessing of the tree by Father Stuart Cradduck, followed by the countdown to the lights switch-on and a pyrotechnics display above the Guildhall.