Hole-in-one for Brownies and Guides

On Sunday, a total of 32 Brownies and Guides from six local units took part in the first ever Grantham Girlguiding Golf Festival, held at Belton Woods.

The girls enjoyed seven skills challenges on the fabulous Academy Course, including chipping ‘over the river’ and ‘bunker bullseye’.

Golf Foundation's Girlguiding Day at Belton Woods Hotel. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography EMN-160928-154237001

After refreshments, the young golfers played a few holes of golf from reduced distance tees specific to their age.

The festival was the culmination of a year long project supported by golf charity the Golf Foundation and ‘HSBC Golf Roots’, which saw Belton Woods teaching professional, Iain Fulton provide taster sessions for Brownies and Guides throughout the year, with the aim of giving girls the chance to get involved in golf and enjoy the benefits of the sport.

Iain said: “All the girls, some of whom were playing golf on a course for the first time, had a wonderful day and all left with smiley faces, a few prizes and golfing goodies.

“A big thank you goes to Pepi Halliday of Barkston Brownies who helped promote the event, all the leaders who supported the event along with Stacey Mitchell of the Golf Foundation, Ken Claxon, Belton Woods Junior Organiser, and all the other volunteers who made the day possible.”

Golf Foundation's Girlguiding Day at Belton Woods Hotel. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography EMN-160928-154251001

The Golf Foundation’s national HSBC Golf Roots initiative is encouraging more and more boys and girls from different backgrounds and abilities to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in golf and learn valuable life skills from the game.

Funding was made available for this Grantham project as part of the Golf Foundation’s commitment in helping more girls to enjoy the benefits of the sport.

If you are interested in junior golf contact Iain at ifulton@qhotelsgolfacademies.co.uk or call 0800 242 5002.