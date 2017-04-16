Homes suffer severe fire damage and 12 pets saved after village blaze

Fire crews from across the county battled a blaze at two homes in Billingborough on Saturday and saved 12 animals from one of the properties.

Firefighters from Billingborough, Donington, Grantham, Bourne, Sleaford and Spalding, British Red Cross Emergency Response Lincolnshire and an aerial ladder platform team from Boston attended the indident on Pointon Road at 11.55am. There were no reported casualties.

Six pumps were used in the operation, which saw three cats, eight rats and a parrot rescued by firefighters and the B1177 road at Billingborough closed.

It is believed the fire was started accidentaly in a garden shed of the first property.

This home suffered severe fire damage to the roof and first and ground floor, a conservatory, two sheds and a caravan, as well as water damage to the house.

There was also severe fire damage to the roof and first floor of the adjacent property, which also suffered water damage. The pets were rescued from this property.

Six sets of breathing apparatus, six hose reels and two main jets were used as well as Cobra Coldcut extinguishing equipment – a super-high-pressured water system that cuts through materials and extinguishes fires.

The aerial ladder platform was used as a water tower and to remove roofing materials.