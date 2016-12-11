Hundreds run for a good Claus at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle was transformed into a sea of seasonal red on Sunday, as hundreds of people turned into Santa Claus for the day - all for a good cause.

Hundreds of people donned red coats and false white beards, to brave the freezing cold as they took part in the second Dove Cottage Santa fun run event.

Time for that Santa selfie for the Davies family PHOTO: Tim Williams

The turnout was the highest yet with 430 entrants, 130 more than last year’s total.

Participants set off around the picturesque grounds of the castle at 10.30am and had the opportunity to take on a 2.5km, 5km or new 10km route.

The first runner back on the 2.5km route crossed the finish line after around 12 minutes and everyone who completed the distances received a medal.

One of the organisers, Georgina Steward, said: “The event was fantastic and definitely better than last year. There were a number of wheelchair users, pushchairs and dog walkers that took part.

The Santas warm-up before the start PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and we already know around £6,000 has been raised after initial collections.”

Why is everyone dressed as Father Christmas? PHOTO: Tim Williams