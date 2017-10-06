Hurricane appeal raises £3,000

An appeal by the three Rotary clubs of Grantham is well on the way to raising £3,000 for those affected by the devastating hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Over the past three weekends the clubs have been at local stores and on the streets collecting for the victims, many of whom have lost their homes on the islands after several hurricanes struck, wreaking havoc as they passed across the region with winds reaching speeds of up to 180 miles per hour.

Rotarians John Morrissey and Courtney Finn of the Rotary Club of Grantham collecting for the victims of the hurricanes in the Caribbean.

The Rotary Club of Grantham, the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven and the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club have combined their efforts to raise the money for hurricane victims.

With the support of Asda andDowntown and this weekend’s street collections, almost £2,000 was collected. With further contributions from the clubs to come, it is thought around £3,000 will be raised.

Grantham Rotarian Roger Graves said: “We are delighted with the result and once again thank the people of Grantham for their support.

“The funds will be used towards Rotary ShelterBoxes and Rotary Trade Aid boxes which are sent out to support residents of countries in times of a natural disaster.

“The latest news from ShelterBox is that they are working hard to help as many people as they can that have been affected by Hurricane Irma.

“They have four ShelterBox response teams working on activities in the Caribbean.”

ShelterBoxes contain a 10-man tent, a bed, water purification, cooking utensils, a toolkit and children’s pack.

The Trade Aid boxes were the idea of the Grantham Kesteven club and contain tools and other items to help people start working again after a disaster like those in the Caribbean.

A team is in Barbados to work in the co-ordination hub. They have established a ShelterBox hub there to work on the complex logistics of getting aid to the families who desperately need it.

A total of 500 shelter kits were shipped from Panama and have arrived in Barbuda, a small island which suffered some of the worst effects of the storms which destroyed many buildings. They have a second team in Barbuda distributing aid in Barbuda and St Kitts and Nevis.

A third team has gone to the Dominican Republic and they are providing another 500 ShelterBoxes from Panama, along with training on how to use them. A fourth team has gone to the British Virgin Islands to conduct needs assessments.