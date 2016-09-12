In pictures: Heritage Open Days bring Grantham history into view

The public was given a interesting view behind the scenes in Grantham this weekend when Heritage Open days were held.

The town took part in the national event which allows people to explore local treasures of all ages. Among the gems which were open to the public free of charge were St Wulfram’s Church, its tower and the Trigge library, Grantham House, ChristChurch in Finkin Street, and the old burial ground in Manthorpe Road.

Also open to the public were the Old King’s School where Sir Isaac Newton studied and the old reading room of the former Grantham Philosophical Society in Finkin Street, which is now the offices of Brown & Co.

Pictures by Toby Roberts.