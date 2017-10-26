Increase in thefts from vehicles in Grantham

Lincolnshire Police are warning residents in Grantham to be extra vigilant after seeing a spate of thefts from vehicles in the area.

Over twenty cars have been targeted in the last month, and officers are urging residents to make sure that all vehicles are secure when they leave them.

Crime Reduction Tactical Advisor Sally Picker said: “Over the last month we have seen over twenty cars targeted and property stolen in and around the Grantham area.

“The majority of these vehicles have been left insecure, some with valuable items on show, and we urge residents to make sure their vehicles are secure and valuables taken with them.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to our investigations, and so far seven people have been arrested. If anyone has any information, or notices anything suspicious such as people trying door handles of vehicles, please can you report it to us on 101.”