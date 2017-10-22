‘Incredible milestone’ for Ingoldsby Academy

Staff and pupils at Grantham’s Ingoldsby Academy are celebrating after being given a ‘good’ rating in a recent Ofsted inspection, three years after it was put into special measures.

During a two-day inspection, Ofsted inspectors were impressed with the school’s ‘clear ethos of care’ and praised associate principal Melanie Capes, who joined the school last December, for bringing ‘vision and direction’ to the academy and highlighting the improvements made.

The Ofsted inspector said: “The proportion of children in the early years who attained a good level of development has been above the national average for the last two years.

“The proportion of pupils meeting the required standard in the Year 1 phonics screening check has exceeded the national averages for the last two years.

“The attainment of pupils at the end of Key Stage 1 exceeded the national averages for reading, writing and mathematics.”

Ingoldsby Academy has been part of the David Ross Education Trust since March 2015. Prior to joining the Trust, the academy was placed in special measures after a 2014 Ofsted report said the school was ‘inadequate’.

Associate principal Melanie Capes welcomed the report and said the academy was delighted with the outcome. She said: “The support of our trust has been invaluable in providing regular curricular enrichment opportunities to promote positive attitudes towards learning and being a positive member of our community.

“I am so proud of our school community and the great strides we have made, and I am excited about our the improvements we have planned for the future. I would like to offer my thanks to our inspiring pupils and their parents and our talented staff for their hard work and support.”

Ingoldsby Academy will host an open day on November 2. Email enquiries@ingoldsbyacademy.co.uk