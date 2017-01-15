It’s another night of comedy in Leadenham, by George

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back.... by popular demand next month.

After a sell-out show in October, which saw people asking for tickets for a follow-up show, five incredible stand-up comedians will be taking the George Hotel in Leadenham by storm on Friday, February 3.

Headlining will be Andy White, an energetic, confident and silly Brummie who combines silly voices and a mad afro to devastating comic effect.

Andy has numerous media appearances, including the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice, Brand Spanking New on BBC Radio 7 and his winning performance on the Weakest Link comedians special.

He will be joined by Paul Mutagejja, a warm comic who radiates charisma and entertains utterly.

Full of infectious on stage energy Paul is unique in his style of comedy”

Ben Briggs is a former finalist in English comedian of the year, while Billy McGuire places a spell over the audience and woos them with his personality, his stories, his poems and his songs.

Completing the line-up is Stu Woodings who won the CAN Comedy New Comedian 2015 and Hot Water Comedy New Comedian 2015 awards.

Stu is described as a charming, lovable, master of the misdirection and very very funny!

The George Hotel is situated in Leadenham Village on the old Grantham Road between Fulbeck and Welbourn and is famous for its food and over 700 whiskies. It is also very well known for its regular events, music, folk, rock, gastronomy and more recently, a return to comedy.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be supper included… all in for £10.50 advance or £12 on the door. Contact the hotel on 01400 272251.