It’s something to cheer about for Grantham group

A Grantham cheerleading troupe has something to cheer about after winning a major competition.

Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA) brought back their trophy to Grantham after being crowned champions of a Level 3 co-ed Stunt Routine competition.

This is the first time that Grantham has ever had a cheerleading team compete at any event.

The event was held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens venue over a two-day period in December.

It was organised by the British Cheerleading Association and hundreds of teams took to the floor to compete in the event.

Buoyed by their success, LCA Falcons are now looking to compete at more events being held next year throughout the UK.

Their teams consist of athletes aged from three to adult and classes run in Grantham, Barkston and Ancaster.

For more information find Lincolnshire Cheer Academy (LCA) on facebook or contact Amanda Lambert on 07482 299132.