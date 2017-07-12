Jewellery popular with the A-list now on sale at Grantham’s John Cussell Jewellers

John Cussell Jewellers celebrated being the East Midlands stockist for Alex Monroe jewellery with a launch party at its shop on Saturday.

As all Alex Monroe Jewellery is hand made in England, staff hosted an English-themed picnic in the Westgate shop. Customers and passers-by were offered glasses of Pimms, cake and cucumber sandwiches.

Bee necklace, by Alex Monroe

Alex was made famous by his bumble bee necklace which has become a sell out icon of his brand, regularly seen on style icons including Emma Watson, Sienna Miller and Claudia Schiffer.

Jenni Cussell said: “Alex Monroe has been sold in store’s such as Liberty’s and Harrods for some years now so it’s great that we can bring the brand up to Lincolnshire.

“We’re really excited to be collaborating with such an individual and eclectic designer who encapsulates Englishness in all his designs.”