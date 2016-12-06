Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here’s some of the latest vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre.
HGV Class 1 Drivers, Belton, Full time, £10.00 - £15.80 per hour, 38599829
CPCS 360 Excavator Driver, Grantham, Full time, £14.00 - £15.50 per hour, 38603857
Electrical Maintenance Engineering Lecturer, Grantham, Full time, £21,659 - £32,785 per year, 38603987
Tree Cutting/Wrapping, Grantham, Full time, £6.95 - £7.20 per hour, 38574052
Customer Collections & Loans Agent, Grantham, Full time, £21,000 - £24,000 per year, 38605211
Senior Digital Marketing Executive, Grantham, Full time, £22,000 - £25,000 per year, 38606027
Reablement Carer, Grantham, Full time, £7.20 - £7.75 per hour, 38692556
Frame Assembler, Grantham, Full time, £7.20 - £9.00 per hour, 36202632
Experienced Vehicle Valeters, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38091984
Site Engineer, Grantham, Full time, Depending on experience, 38648879
Senior Digital Marketing Executive, Grantham, Full time, £22,000 - £25,000 per year, 38606211
Website Warehouse Assistant, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38635178
Factory Administrator, Grantham, Full time, £7.75 per hour, 38667270
Chef De Partie, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38674068
Trainee Nail Technician, Grantham, Full time, £18,000 - £25,000 per year, 38696737
Healthcare Assistant/ Support Worker, Grantham, Full time, £25,000 per year, 38700128
Cook/Chef, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38700669
Home Based Baby Event Organisers, Grantham, Full time, £16,000 - £28,000 per year, 30032336
Sous Chef, Grantham, Full time, To be confirmed, 38673989
Project Manager, Grantham, Full time, £28,000 per year, 38701674
Credit Controller / Sales Ledger, Grantham, Full time, Depending on experience, 38595873
Business Development Executive / Field Sales, Grantham, Full time, £23,000- £27,000 per year, 33221871
Joiner, Grantham, Full time, £10.00 per hour, 38667073
Warehouse Operator, Grantham, Full time, £7.20 per hour, 38666596
Receptionist, Grantham, Part time, £8,133 - £9,588 per year, 38580548
Bridging Finance Underwriter / Commercial Mortgage Underwriter, Grantham, Full time, £25,000 - £40,000 per year, 38487351
Forklift Driver, Grantham, Full time, £18,000 per year, 38307382
Health and Social Care Assessor / Tutor, Grantham, Full time, £23,215 per year, 38665134
Non-Qualified Trainee Residential Youth Workers, Grantham, Full time, £7.25 - £8.25 per hour, 26689660
Cook, Grantham, Part time, National Minimum Wage/Living Wage, 38574871
**To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field.