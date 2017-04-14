Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Here’s 30 of the latest vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre.
Two Precast Concrete Mould Fitters, Grantham, Full Time, £14.50 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 42347957
Care Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42344471
Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £6.03 to £7.38 per hour, Job ID 42341731
Vehicle Damage Assessor/ Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 to £35,000 per year, Job ID 42336556
Semi Skilled Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, £13.00 per hour, Job ID 42198415
Laser Cutting Estimator / Fabrication Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 29801744
General Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42347920
Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42346581
Nursery Nurse Apprentice, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42351179
Assistant Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42333642
Primary Teacher, Grantham, Full Time, £22,467 to £38,250 per year, Job ID 42348025
Bar Staff, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42348490
Customer Service Representative / Account Executive, Grantham, Full Time, £21,000 to £27,000 per year, Job ID 42345028
Trainer - Mortgages, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 42344131
Chef De Partie, Caythorpe, Full Time, £20,000 to £23,000 per year, Job ID 42309508
Warehouse Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42318587
HGV Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42306343
Building Project Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42294699
Sales Assistant, Gonerby Moor, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42291752
Outreach Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 to £8.30 per hour, Job ID 40575268
Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £5.50 to £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42265552
Senior Team Member, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.22 per hour, Job ID 42240046
Criticals Driver Technician, Grantham, Full Time, £15,500 per year, Job ID 42375581
Accounts Senior, Grantham, Full Time, £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 42343679
Receptionist / Administrator, Grantham, Full Time, £8.50 per hour, Job ID 42379963
Solar Sales People, Grantham, Full Time, Commission based, Job ID 42293046
Waste Collection LGV Driver/Operative, Lincolnshire, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42379897
CNC Machinist, Grantham, Full Time, £10.00 to £11.00 per hour, Job ID 42375319
Staff Nurse, Grantham, Full Time, £22,128 per year, Job ID 42360368
Receipt and Despatch Clerk, Grantham, Full Time, £17,784 per year, Job ID 42249084
* To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days