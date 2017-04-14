Jobs: Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Search

Here’s 30 of the latest vacancies available through Grantham Jobcentre.

Two Precast Concrete Mould Fitters, Grantham, Full Time, £14.50 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 42347957

Care Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42344471

Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £6.03 to £7.38 per hour, Job ID 42341731

Vehicle Damage Assessor/ Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 to £35,000 per year, Job ID 42336556

Semi Skilled Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, £13.00 per hour, Job ID 42198415

Laser Cutting Estimator / Fabrication Estimator, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 29801744

General Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42347920

Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42346581

Nursery Nurse Apprentice, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42351179

Assistant Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42333642

Primary Teacher, Grantham, Full Time, £22,467 to £38,250 per year, Job ID 42348025

Bar Staff, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42348490

Customer Service Representative / Account Executive, Grantham, Full Time, £21,000 to £27,000 per year, Job ID 42345028

Trainer - Mortgages, Grantham, Full Time, £25,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 42344131

Chef De Partie, Caythorpe, Full Time, £20,000 to £23,000 per year, Job ID 42309508

Warehouse Operative, Grantham, Full Time, £8.00 per hour, Job ID 42318587

HGV Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42306343

Building Project Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42294699

Sales Assistant, Gonerby Moor, Part Time (less than 30 hours), Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42291752

Outreach Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, £7.50 to £8.30 per hour, Job ID 40575268

Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, £5.50 to £7.50 per hour, Job ID 42265552

Senior Team Member, Grantham, Part Time (less than 30 hours), £8.22 per hour, Job ID 42240046

Criticals Driver Technician, Grantham, Full Time, £15,500 per year, Job ID 42375581

Accounts Senior, Grantham, Full Time, £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 42343679

Receptionist / Administrator, Grantham, Full Time, £8.50 per hour, Job ID 42379963

Solar Sales People, Grantham, Full Time, Commission based, Job ID 42293046

Waste Collection LGV Driver/Operative, Lincolnshire, Full Time, Wage to be confirmed, Job ID 42379897

CNC Machinist, Grantham, Full Time, £10.00 to £11.00 per hour, Job ID 42375319

Staff Nurse, Grantham, Full Time, £22,128 per year, Job ID 42360368

Receipt and Despatch Clerk, Grantham, Full Time, £17,784 per year, Job ID 42249084

* To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID into the ‘Skills’ search field. Change the search settings to look for jobs posted in the last 30 days