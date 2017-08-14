Jobseekers get a helping hand from Grantham Sunrisers

Members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club have been carrying out mock interviews at Grantham Jobcentre on Thursday mornings, as part of the club’s work in the community.

This long-term project was the idea of Maggie Welton, who saw an opportunity for the Sunrisers to get involved with the jobcentre, and assist local people with preparation for real job interviews.

The project began in September, with the aim being to help claimants gain employment. The jobcentre offers support in CV writing and preparing for interviews, and Sunrise members are able to further support this by offering mock interviews. These are conducted by two Sunrisers, in a formal setting, and has involved all members of the club.

After each interview, there is feedback from the Sunrisers to the interviewee, which offers practical advice and tips for a successful interview.

Michelle Bolshaw, job club session leader and work coach, said: “The mock interviews are a huge success and people who are currently looking for work find it very useful in preparing for interviews.

“We welcome and really appreciate the help that Sunrisers give to our customers.”

Rotary club president Lez Jones added: “We really feel that we are supporting our community with this long-term project. I am so grateful to Maggie for setting up this unique project, and we have had some really positive feedback, with local people not only having successful interviews but also gaining employment, which is a truly wonderful outcome.”