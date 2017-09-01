Judges impressed by produce at Harrowby Horticultural Show

There were some new faces at this year’s Harrowby Horticultural Show, held in Grantham on Monday.

Giant vegetables, beautiful flowers and delicious cakes were presented by growers and makers at the 26th annual show, which took place at the Church of the Ascension, in Edinburgh Road.

Harrowby Horticultural Show. Pictured is Keith Smith

The show is organised by George Harrison and Alan Skelton.

George said: “It was a good attendance by those exhibiting. They come from far and wide.

“There were half a dozen new faces as well which is always nice.

”We had a Royal Horticultural Show judge who was very, very impressed with the standard of produce.”

Harrowby Horticultural Show. Pictured is Alan Skelton

He added: “The results are so rewarding. The show takes a lot of organising. We would like to thank the ladies who did the booking in and the paperwork and all the helpers on the day.”

The Top Tray and Top Vase classes were sponsored by Grantham’s Avenue Hotel.

Results: Three onions (spring sown) with tops - 1 C. Spencer, 2 D. Ridley, 3 A. Smith; Three onions from sets, dressed - 1 A. Boulter, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 A. Skelton; Four potatoes (white) - 1 N. Pattison, 2 K. Smith, 3 D. Ridley; Four Potatoes (coloured) - 1 A. Skelton, 2 K. Smith, 3 D. Ridley; Three Carrots (stump rooted) with tops - 1 K. Smith, 2 A. Skelton, 3 N. Pattison; Three Carrots (long rooted) with tops - 1 D. Watson, 2 D. Ridley, 3 D. Watson; Seven Shallots (culinary) - 1 C. Peberdy, 2 N. Harrison, 3 A. Smith; Seven Shallots (pickling) - 1 C. Peberdy, 2 N. Harrison, 3 N. Harrison; Three Beetroot - 1 N. Pattison, 2 D. Ridley, 3 A. Smith; Six Runner Beans - 1 D. Ridley, 2 A. Smith, 3 K. Smith; Two Marrows not exceeding 12” - 1 D. Ridley, 2 A. Boulter; Longest Runner Bean - R Humphries; Six Tomatoes - 1 I. Worrall, 2 A. Fisher, 3 K. Smith; Six Cherry Tomatoes - 1 D. Ridley, 2 J. Tinkley, 3 I. Worrall; Heaviest Potato - A. Smith; Three Parsnips - 1 K. Smith, 2 A. Smith; Three Leeks (blanch) - 1 A. Smith, 2 A. Smith, 3 D. Ridley; Heaviest Marrow - N. Pattison; Two Lettuce - 1 I. Worrall, 2 P. Colton; One Veg/Fruit other than listed - 1 B. Bailey, 2 A. Smith, 3 I. Worrall; Heaviest Onion - A. Skelton; One Cucumber - 1 N. Pattison, 2 K. Smith, 3 D. Ridley; three Apples - 1 D. Ridley, 2 D. Watson, 3 D. Watson; Three Courgettes - D. Ridley; Six French Beans - 1 C. Spencer, 2 P. Hutchison, 3 D. Ridley; Collection of four kinds of Vegetable - 1 C. Spencer, 2 A. Smith; 3 A. Skelton; Top Tray - 1 A. Smith, 2 A. Boulter, 3 C. Spencer; Top Vase - 1 A. Smith, 2 A. Boulter, 3 S. Colton; One Vase of Five Annuals - 1 K. Smith, 2 M. Langham, 3 A. Boulter; Six Asters (any colour) - 1 C. Peberdy, 2 R. Young, 3 D. Ridley; Three Spikes Gladioli - 1 G. Harrison, 2 I. Harrison, 3 G. Harrison; Potted Plant (Foliage) - 1 J. Tinkley, 2 M. Langham, 3 J. Tinkley; Potted Plant (Flowering) - D. Ridley; One Specimen Dahlia - 1 A. Skelton, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 A. Boulter; Five Dahlia one or more variety - 1 C. Peberdy, 2 K. Smith, 3 A. Smith; Three Dahlia one or more variety - 1 M. Langham, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 A. Skelton; Three Dahlia (decorative) - 1 K. Smith, 2 A. Smith, 3 C. Peberdy; Three Dahlia (cactus) - 1 A. Skelton, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 K. Smith; Three Dahlia (ball) - 1 A. Skelton, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 A. Fisher; Three Dahlia (pom) - 1 A. Skelton, 2 A. Skelton, 3 A. Smith; One Specimen Chrysanthemum - W. Parrott; Three Spray Chrysanthemums - D. Green; Three Chrysanthemums (one variety) - W. Parrott; Five Perennials - 1 A. Smith, 2 M. Langham, 3 I. Harrison; One Roses - 1 J. Tinkley, 2 C. Peberdy, 3 A. Smith; One Flower and One Vegetable - 1 A. Skelton, 2 N. Pattison, 3 S. Colton; Fruit Loaf - 1 N. Harrison, 2 J. Shayes, 3 L. Harrison; Victoria Sandwich - 1 A. Bennett, 2 J. Shayes, 3 J. Cox; Six Biscuits - 1 M. Langham, 2 S. Colton, 3 J. Humphries; One Drizzle Cake - 1 J. Colton, 2 J. Cox, 3 J. Shayes; Six Flapjack Slices - 1 L. Harrison, 2 S. Colton, 3 J. Humphries; One Quiche - 1 R. Harrison, 2 L. Harrison, 3 J. Colton; Six Almond Slices - 1 J. Shayes, 2 J. Cox, 3 N. Harrison; Six Muffins - L. Harrison; Six Coconut Tarts - 1 J. Shayes, 2 N. Harrison, 3 J. Cox. Exhibitors - 39; Exhibits - 336. Trophy Winners: Harrowby Allotment Challenge Cup, Best Vegetable Exhibit - A. Smith; Mayor of Grantham Trophy, Best Exhibit in Show - A. Smith (presented by Cllr Linda Wooten); David Stevens Bowl, Best Flower Exhibit - W. Parrott; The Lorraine Peberdy Trophy, Best Pot Plant - J. Tinkler; Nicholas Challenge cup, Best Cookery Exhibit - Riley Harrison; Anthony Marke Memorial Award, Best Shallot Exhibit - C. Peberdy. Judges: Garden Produce Vegetables - Mr J. Lawrence; Flowers - Mr R. Osborne (Jim); Cookery - Mrs Mason.