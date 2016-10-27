Keep children safe this Halloween

Parents are being advised to ensure their children stay away from naked flames due to the risk posed by fancy dress costumes.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Trading Standards officers has warned that even costumes that comply with Toy Safety Regulations can still catch fire, and that parents should make sure they buy costumes with the CE safety mark.

Steve Screaton, deputy community fire safety manager, advised people to keep children away from candles, lanterns or tea-lights, and urged people to use LED tea-lights, especially inside pumpkins and lanterns.

“We don’t want to stop people enjoying Halloween, but we do want them to celebrate safely,” he said.