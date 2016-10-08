Kerry Katona cancels one-woman show at Melton and Stamford theatres

Singer and TV star Kerry Katona has cancelled her show at Melton Theatre and Stamford Corn Exchange.

The TV reality star was due to kick off her tour of her one-woman show on November 4 at Melton followed by the show at Stamford on November 12.

It has been reported that the singer has only sold 42 tickets for the Melton show, but her agency says that is not the reason for the cancellation. TM Media says the dates will have to be rescheduled because of Katona’s commitment to the reformed Atomic Kitten.

Tickets for the Melton show in the 340-seat theatre cost £20.

Katona shot to fame in 1999, aged 18, as a member of the original line-up of Atomic Kitten