Kind-hearted teen fills boxes for Grantham’s homeless

A kind teenager is filling empty boxes with essentials to hand out to the town’s homeless.

Concerned by the number of people sleeping rough in town, 19-year-old Katie-May Moore from Bell Close, Gonerby Hill Foot, has set herself a mission to fill as many boxes as she can with essentials including toiletries, clothing and food.

She said: “I was walking through town on Monday and was struck by the amount of homeless people on the streets. It was really hot and I couldn’t bear to think of them not having anything to drink, so I bought a bundle of water bottles and lemonade and handed them out. They were so thankful.”

Struck by their gratitude, Katie-May wanted to do more and is appealing for help.

She added: “I know that some people might be abit cynical but at the end of the day, none of us have taken the time out to actually listen to their stories, so who are we to judge? I plan to sit down and speak with them, if they are happy for me to do so. I want them to know that our community has come together to help them. It may only be a small gesture and the items on my lists are not life changing, but I know that they would really appreciate our actions and it would definitely lift their spirits.”

Since posting her plea on Facebook earlier this week, Katie-May has already received lots of messages of support and offers to help, but would like as many people as possible to get involved.

She added: “I would really appreciate if people could help me out with this and donate what they can. I am happy to collect items if anyone struggles to drop them off.”

Katie-May, an inbound agent for the Tenant Shop, is no stranger to giving to charity after taking part in several events including the colour run, but it is the first time that she has organised a collection of this kind.

But just a few days in, she has already got her hands on 15 empty boxes and has plans for each of them.

She added: “As needs differ, the boxes will be split by gender and will have a mixture of items in them.”

Katie-May is adamant that no one will be forgotten or left out adding: “I would like to fill enough boxes to always be able to keep atleast one in my car at all times. You never know who you are going to meet or when, so I don’t want anyone to go without.”

If you’d like to donate some items or would like some more information, email katielouisemoore@hotmail.co.uk

Items you could donate:

Toiletries

Deodrant, toothbrush and toothpaste, hand cream, hair brush.

Clothing

-Thermal socks, gloves, hats, scarfs, blankets and sleeping bags.

Food

- Pot noodles, fresh water, dog food and bowls, tinned food, cereal bars and fruit.

Other

- Notepad, pens, tissues, plasters, cough sweets, books, vitamins, sun cream and first aid kits.