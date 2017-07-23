Knipton hounds and ducks among the many attractions for thousands of visitors

Thousands of people headed for the Knipton Duck Race and Country Fayre last weekend.

Organisers were delighted with the turnout which they believe was between 4,000 and 5,000.

Dan Jones and Dodger, Richard and Sue Corston, Mick Clarke and Andrew Lee with some classic cars at the Knipton Duck Race and Country fayre.

The event is organised by the village hall committee and all proceeds will go towards the restoration of the hall.

Committee chairman Peter Carr said proceeds were still being counted up. He said: “It was a great day, the weather held together and we had an excellent response to the duck race. This will be a big boost for the village hall which we are trying to restore so we can increase its appeal.”

Visitors on the day were able to enjoy the duck race on the village stream, together with a visit by the hounds of the Belvoir Hunt, a falconry display, classic cars, children’s rides, face painting, a food court and trade stands.

Louise Booth at Knipton Duck Race and Country Fayre