Knitted angels to spread Christmas message around Grantham

Every day next week, more than 20 knitted angels will be dotted around public places in Grantham.

The angels have been knitted by the The Really Useful Group (TRUG) based at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, and are for anyone to pick up and take home. They will each have a label saying ‘Happy Christmas! Please take me home. I am a Christmas gift from ChristChurch on Finkin Street’.

One of the knitted angels made by the TRUG group at ChristChurch in Grantham.

The hope is that anyone who picks one up – young or old, with family or without, at home with loved ones or a long way from home, people of faith and those of no faith – will be heartened by the gift and perhaps put it on their window sill or tree to remind them that ‘love came down at Christmas’.

The idea of sharing Christmas angels began in Edinburgh and was then picked up on Tyneside. The project has since spread, so that last year in 20 different places around the country, 20,586 angels were knitted and left as gifts for others. About 30 more areas have taken part this year, as well as ChristChurch.

The label on the angel also gives the websites of Christmas Angels and of ChristChurch so that anyone who wishes to can post a message.