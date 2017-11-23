Knitted Nativity scenes tell the story of Christmas at Grantham Church

People from ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, Grantham, have been busy knitting figures telling the Christmas story.

A number of local shops and businesses are making them part of their window displays in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The displays vary in size from the figures of Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus to full Nativity scenes with shepherds and wise men, all reminders of the story of Christmas.

Each display has a simple message with it ‘This Christmas crib scene was knitted to wish everyone Christmas joy by members of ChristChurch on Finkin Street’ and is another link between ChristChurch and the wider community in Grantham.

This year’s initiative follows the distribution of knitted angels around the town last Christmas. They too contained a Christmas message and those who found them were invited to take them home. The church received several messages saying how much they had meant to those who found them.

Shops and businesses have been asked either to keep the scene for another year or to give it to someone who would appreciate it, perhaps with particular need at Christmas.